Bakeries fire up ovens ahead of solar eclipse rush

People headed to Hopkinsville for the big cosmic event on Monday will find the eclipse in more than one place like on top of dozens of cookies and cupcakes.

Bakeries are firing up their ovens ahead of the rush and hoping to score big with thousands of visitors.

We found solar eclipse cupcakes with edible toppers at Amanda's Cupcakes on Main. There were two different kinds of eclipse cookies, plus mugs and tee shirts.

We even found eclipse glasses for sale.

"I've met customers who live within driving distance who have been coming to scope out Hopkinsville to see where they're going to be eating and where they're going to be staying," said Amanda Fitzpatrick, the owner.

Kentucky transportation officials are expecting tens of thousands of people to pour into the path of totality in western Kentucky before the eclipse.

You can click here to watch the eclipse live.

