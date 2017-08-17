Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride comes to Louisville

Louisville will soon host its first ever Wounded Warrior Solider Ride. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is set to host to its first ever Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride.

It is a two-day bike ride that will unite 35 injured service members.

Thursday veterans were fitted for bikes. Friday they will hit the road.

The event is designed to help them manage their injuries.

“Either it’s a visible injury, or an invisible injury,” Robert Ferrara of the Wounded Warrior Project said. “We get them off the couch, get them out of the house. Reintegrate [them] into society but also integrate with their brothers and sisters they were in war and in uniform with.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Principal: Employee brought loaded gun to NKY school

+ UofL football stadium expansion stays on schedule

+ Annual Commodity Breakfast kicks off Kentucky State Fair

Friday’s ride is 13-miles round trip, beginning and ending in Beckley Creek Park.

Saturday, the Warriors will ride 16 miles from Embassy Suites on Hurstbourne Parkway to the Slugger Museum downtown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.