Jury convicts TN man for 2016 murder

On Thursday, August 17, a jury in Fulton County issued a guilty verdict in the October 1, 2016 murder of Mark Williams.

William T. Jamison, age 60, of Tiptonville, Tennessee, will be formally sentenced on September 8, 2017.

On Saturday, October 1, 2016, the Kentucky State Police arrested and charged Jamison with murder.

The arrest stems from an investigation into an altercation between Jamison and Mark Williams, 49, of Hickman, KY.

The altercation ended when Jamison shot and killed Williams.

Williams was pronounced dead upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

The investigation was headed by Kentucky State Police Detective Cory Hamby.

