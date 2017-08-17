Judicial Center creates symbol of unity

Employees at the Jefferson County Judicial Center came together Thursday to create a symbol of unity. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Employees at the Jefferson County Judicial Center came together Thursday to create a symbol of unity.

Everyone - from clerks, to judges, to attorneys, to janitorial staff - were invited to be in an employee photo shoot.

The idea stemmed from a conversation between two judges about the violent, hate-filled events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Southern anger: Nazis, KKK 'hijacking' Confederate debate

+ McConnell: 'There are no good neo-nazis'

+ Charlottesville violence revives painful past for minorities

Their main focus was to show there is no discrimination inside the Judicial Center.

"Here in Jefferson County at least, especially in the judiciary, we don’t operate like that," Family Court Judge Angela Johnson said. "We're here open for everybody. That's the message we want to send."

Employees say there are lots of backgrounds represented in the Judicial Center and they all work in peace.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.