Chris Long supports Malcolm Jenkins during anthem protest

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins raises his fist during the national anthem before the team's NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Philadelphia.

By ROB MAADDIAP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Chris Long, the Philadelphia defensive end who grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as a show of unity during the national anthem before the Eagles' exhibition game Thursday night against Buffalo.

Jenkins stood with his right fist raised in the air as he's done since last season. Long was to his right with his left arm on Jenkins' shoulder.

Jenkins has been outspoken against racial injustice and has worked with law enforcement to try to better the situation.

Long, who starred in Charlottesville in high school at St. Anne's-Belfield and went to the University of Virginia, was critical of white nationalists and the violence in his hometown last week.

Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks took a knee during the anthem. Brooks wasn't in uniform because of a hamstring injury.

