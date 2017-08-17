State fair's first day brings out crowds despite rain

Sharon Yoo got to see lots of animals at the fair! (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILE, KY (WAVE) - The first day of the Kentucky State Fair proved to be an interactive and educational experience for everyone.

The crowds gathered and the animals nestled in all throughout the fairgrounds.

Of the animals, hundreds of rabbits lined the middle of the West Wing, creating an impressive display.

"I've been showing rabbits for seven years and raising them for 13," Angela Smith said.

For Smith, raising rabbits was an easy decision.

"They’re sweet, they like to cuddle," Smith said, holding her rabbit close to her cheeks. The Kentucky State Fair is a chance for her to showcase the lovely personality of her furry friends.

"The biggest thing is they never talk back! They're so quiet," Smith said with a laugh.

Rabbits aren't the only fuzzy creatures around. Right next to the rabbits are goats galore, quietly relaxing in their pens.

"They're our second family, our extended family really," Jennifer Weir said. Weir owns Hilltop Farms and explained that raising goats is not an easy task.

However, she loves them, and that love definitely pays off.

"We have the national champion for Nigerian Dwarfs. She was our two-year-old miler," Weir said proudly.

A passion for animals is shared by all at the fair. Another thing people love? Fair food.

"I think the best part about it is the two donuts," Don Kenna said, describing his show-stopper donut burger. "They're fresh, they're Krispy Kremes. They're really great donuts and it's a fresh hamburger."

Don't tell the cows that we dipped into Don's tent for a burger! It's all part of the experience that defines the state's beloved fair.

"It's unique. Most fairs don't have this much space under roof, and it's really an asset," Kenna said.

The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 27. Tickets are $10 each, children ages 5 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here. By doing so, fair goers can use the express lanes at Gates 1, 3, 4 and 6.

WAVE 3 News Day at the fair is Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Wing. Free eclipse glasses will be handed out, one per person, while supplies last. Click through this slideshow to see when your favorite WAVE 3 News personalities will be there.

