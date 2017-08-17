KY Emergency Management activated for solar eclipse

The Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort and a Regional Response Coordination Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for the August 21st solar eclipse.

Both centers will open Saturday, August 19 at 8 a.m. to assist local, state, federal and private partner operations surrounded the anticipated global event.

Hopkinsville will experience a total solar eclipse lasting up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The Regional Response Coordination Center will be ready to assist with requests within the 21 county event area.

“This event is a premier opportunity for Kentucky and our many local first responder groups to showcase the most exciting two-minutes, forty-seconds in astronomy, welcoming visitors to a safe and enjoyable environment. Hundreds of thousands of people will visit our great Commonwealth seeking the viewing opportunity of a lifetime. It is our mission in preparedness to ensure their safety and provide support to our local communities in making that happen," said Michael E. Dossett, Director of KYEM.

More information on the viewing the solar eclipse, visit http://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.

To follow and learn more at KYEM, visit http://www.kyem.ky.gov.

