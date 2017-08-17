Sneak peek of Louisville's newest microbrewery

Gravely Brewing Company is on Baxter Ave. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest brewery officially opens to the public Friday, but WAVE 3 News got a sneak peek.

Gravely Brewing Company is location at 514 Baxter Ave. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

The property used to be a brewery in the late 1800s, but was shut down during prohibition.

Now the beer is flowing again.

Gravely calls themselves the world's first music brewery; a concert venue inside a microbrewery.

“We're not the first brewery to love music or have live events there," Nathaniel Gravely, the brewery's president and founder, explained. "But we are kind of marrying the music to our brand a little bit too. So all of our beers are inspired by music. Our atmosphere here is inspired by music. And if we do things the right way, our beer will then inspire music in turn."

Gravely has 14 taps but they plan to open with seven beers. Those include two IPAs, a Mexican lager, a cherry stout and an amber ale.

Gravely has an exclusive food partnership with Mayan Cafe. The "Mayan Street Food" food truck will be permanently parked outside the brewery.

Customers can also enjoy board games, ping pong, darts and shuffleboard.

