Five Questions on the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair opened Thursday. I love the fair and it creates so many wonderful family memories.

Taking the kids to see the huge pigs, the unusual looking rabbits, tasting fried food concoctions, and spending too many dollars trying to win a prize on the Midway (which by the way has been moved this year in front of Freedom Hall.)

I'll be with many of my colleagues for WAVE 3 News Day at the Fair on Saturday. Please stop by and say hi to us in the South Wing A Lobby. And be sure to enjoy the fair which runs until Aug. 27.

In the meantime, here are my five questions with Amanda Storment, Vice President of Communications at the Kentucky State Fair.

1) What's new at the fair this year?

There are plenty of new things at this year's Fair. More Kentucky Proud products than ever before, more food and music tents, express lanes for fairgoers who have purchased admission and parking in advance, new midway location branded Thrill Ville, and new fun exhibits like Aussie Kingdom which brings koalas, kangaroos and more from Australia.



2) Why was the location of the Midway changed?

We wanted fairgoers to appreciate the midway so it's located front and center of the Fair. Its proximity is now close to fairgoers who are indoors enjoying the exhibits in the South Wing, right across from the livestock in the West Wing. We've always had fairgoers asking where's the midway because rides are some of the first fun things to do at the Fair.

3) What's something you tell every newcomer they must see?

New to the Fair? Unlike most state fairs, Kentucky State Fair has plenty of indoor, air conditioned space, so all entries are exhibited - most state fairs have

space to exhibit only the winning entries. And unique to the Kentucky State Fair is the tropical fish entries. Again, because of the exhibit space, Kentucky is one of the few state fairs that can have large aquarium displays.



4) What's your favorite thing to eat at the fair?

Favorite Fair Food - Kentucky Cookout Tent has all Kentucky commodities, including the best milkshakes from Kentucky Dairy Association!



5) How many miles do you think you log?

1.2 million square feet of indoor exhibit space, over 400 acres, Kentucky State Fair staff log miles that must number in the thousands.

