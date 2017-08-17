CFB PREVIEW: IU football road trip guide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's football season again in WAVE Country, and many Indiana fans may be looking to follow their Hoosiers on the road. There's no need to look any further for information on any road trip this season. Below, we've got the details on each game, directions, can't-miss restaurants, local watering holes, and everything you need to know to be fully prepared.
IU at Virginia (Week 2)
Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
1815 Stadium Road
Capacity: 61,500
Series
Virginia leads, 2-0
Last meeting: Virginia, 34-31 (2011)
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, Va.
Nickname: Cavaliers
Enrollment: 21,985
2016 Record: 2-10 (1-7 in ACC)
Head Coach: Bronco Mendenhall (Second year at Virginia)
Overall coaching record: 101-53
Conference: ACC
Colors: Navy & Orange
Directions from Bloomington
SR 46 East to I-65 South
I-65 South to Louisville & Take I-64 East
Follow I-64 East into WV
In WV I-64 joins I-77 South (WV Turnpike)
Stay on I-64 East when I-77 South exits (South of Beckley, WV)
Stay on I-64 East into VA & it will join I-81 North
Stay on I-64/I-81 until I-64 East Exits (Exit # 221)
Stay on I-64 East to Exit 118B (US 29 North)
After getting onto US 29 North, take the 1st Exit (Univ of VA)
Turn right at bottom of ramp onto Fontaine Ave
Go aprox 1/4 mi & turn left onto Piedmont Ave
Follow Piedmont to Stadium Rd
Turn Right on Stadium Rd & Follow to Stadium & Parking (on Left)
+ Stadium fun fact: Every game, a Cavalier charges onto the field on his horse, Sabre, to lead the football team onto the field.
Don’t miss
Check out the oldest restaurant in Charlottesville, the Virginian. It’s been around since 1923, was transformed into a soda fountain during prohibition and temporarily went under during World War II. It’s now back open and prides itself on classic American fare and good ol’ Southern Charm.
The Virginian
1521 University Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22903
+ Famous Alumni: Tina Fey, Katie Couric, Robert Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Edgar Allan Poe
+ Don’t have tickets? Citizen’s Burger Bar and its 110+ beers on tap, 212 E. Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22903
IU v. Penn State (Week 5)
Sept. 30, Time TBA
Beaver Stadium, University Park
1 Beaver Stadium
Capacity: 106,572
Series
Penn State leads, 19-1
Last meeting: Penn State, 45-31 (2016)
Penn State University
University Park, Pa.
Nickname: Nittany Lions
Enrollment: 40,451
2016 Record: 11-3 (8-1 Big Ten champs)
Head Coach: James Franklin (Fourth year at Penn State)
Overall coaching record: 49-30
Conference: Big Ten
Colors: Navy & White
Directions from Bloomington
SR 37 North toward Indianapolis, to I-465 East
I-465 East to I-70 East across OH & WV into PA
Near New Stanton, PA, leave I-70 onto US119 & 66 North
Follow signs to Toll Road 66 Delmont
Follow Toll Rd 66 North aprox 10 mi to US 22 East Blairsville
Take US 22 East for aprox 65 mi to I-99 North
Take I-99 North to Exit 73 (US 322 East)
Follow US 322 East & follow sign to Innovation Park/Penn State Univ
Bear right at bottom of ramp onto E Park Ave
Follow E Park Ave to Porter Rd
Left on Porter Rd-Stadium & Parking on Right
+ Stadium fun fact: The stadium and university community are colloquially referred to as Happy Valley, a phrase which originated in the 1950’s.
Don’t miss
If you’re at Penn State, you can’t miss the All-American Rathskeller. It claims to be the longest continually operating bar in Pennsylvania, and a staple of the State College community. The ‘skeller has two legendary bartenders, Bo and Rabbit, who started there in the 1970s.
The All-American Rathskeller
108 South Pugh St.
State College, PA
+ Famous Alumni: Adam McKay, Lara Spencer, Ty Burrell, Keegan Michael Key
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Otto’s Pub and Brewery at 2235 N. Atherton St
IU v. Michigan State (Week 7)
Oct. 21, 3:30 or 4 p.m.
Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
325 W Shaw Lane
Capacity: 75,005
Series
Michigan State leads, 45-16
Last meeting: Indiana, 24-21 (OT), 2016
Michigan State University
East Lansing, Mich.
Nickname: Spartans
Enrollment: 50,344
2016 Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)
Head Coach: Mark Dantonio (11th season at Michigan State)
Overall coaching record: 108-59
Conference: Big Ten
Colors: White & Green
Directions from Bloomington
SR 37 North toward Indianapolis, to I-465 East
I-465 East to I-69 North
I-69 North into MI
Stay on I-69 to Exit 95, onto I-496 East
I-496 East to Exit 8 (US127 North/E Lansing)
On the Ramp from Exit 8, follow the signs to Kalamazoo St(Left Lane)
Turn Right onto Kalamazoo St
Follow Kalamazoo St until you see the Stadium & Parking
+ Stadium fun fact: Before each Spartan home game, the announcer says "It’s … a beautiful day for football," regardless of the weather.
Don’t miss
For a cool, eclectic vibe, check out Beggar’s Banquet. Named after the owner’s favorite Rolling Stones album, this bar has a laid-back atmosphere, comfort food on the menu, and lots of beers on tap.
Beggar’s Banquet
218 Abbot Rd
East Lansing, MI 48823
+ Famous Alumni: James Caan, Magic Johnson, Plaxico Burress
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Crunchy's Burgers & Beer, 254 W. Grand River
IU v. Maryland (Week 8)
Oct. 28 at 3:30 or 4 p.m.
Maryland Stadium, College Park
90 Stadium Drive
Capacity: 54,000
Series
Indiana leads, 4-1
Last meeting: Indiana, 42-36, 2016
University of Maryland
College Park, Md.
Nickname: Terrapins
Enrollment: 37,631
2016 Record: 6-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)
Head Coach: DJ Durkin (Second year at Maryland)
Overall coaching record: 7-7
Conference: Big Ten
Colors: Black, Red, White & Gold
Directions from Bloomington
Il. SR 37 North toward Indianapolis, to I-465 East
I-465 East to I-70 East across OH & WV into PA
In PA I-70 East joins I-76 (PA Turnpike)East
Follow PA Turnpike East to Breezwood Exit (# 161)
Breezwood Exit keeps you on I-70 East
Stay on I-70 East into MD to Frederick MD area
Take Exit # 53 Off I-70 onto I-270 South (toward Washington DC)
Stay on I-270 South aprox 35 mi to I-495 East(toward College Park)
Stay on I-495 East to Exit 28B
Take Exit 28B onto New Hampshire Ave
Follow New Hampshire Ave aprox 1/4 mi & turn left onto Adelphi Rd
Follow Adelphi Rd aprox 1.5 mi to University Blvd
Turn left onto University Blvd
Follow Univ Blvd for aprox half mi & turn right on Stadium Dr
Follow Stadium Dr to Stadium & Parking
+ Stadium fun fact: A 300-pound replica of Testudo, the school mascot, is located at Maryland Stadium, and is believed to be good luck.
Don’t miss
Just a couple miles away from the stadium, in Hyattsville, is Franklin’s. Located in an old hardware store, Franklin’s is now a restaurant, brewery and general store. In addition to traditional pub fare, Franklin’s offers many of the seafood staples you’d expect from Maryland’s finest, including crab cakes, salmon and black board fish.
Franklin’s
5123 Baltimore Ave
Hyattsville, Maryland 20781
+ Famous Alumni: Karl Rove, Larry David, Jim Henson, Connie Chung, Carl Bernstein
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Looney’s Pub at 8150 Baltimore Ave.
IU v. Illinois (Week 10)
Nov. 11, Time TBA
Memorial Stadium, Champaign
1402 S 1st Street
Capacity: 60,670
Series
Illinois leads, 45-54-2
Last meeting: Indiana, 52-35, 2013
University of Illinois
Urbana-Champaign, Il.
Nickname: Fighting Illini
Enrollment: 44,880
2016 Record: 3-9 (2-7 in Big Ten)
Head Coach: Lovie Smith (Second year at Illinois)
Overall coaching record: 3-9
Conference: Big Ten
Colors: Navy & Orange
Directions from Bloomington
SR 37 North toward Indianapolis, to I-465 West
I-465 West to I-74 West
I-74 West into IL, to Exit 185 (SR 130/University Ave)
Follow University Ave aprox 1.25 mi & turn left onto N Vine St
Follow Vine St aprox one mile & turn right on Florida Ave
Follow Florida Ave aprox 1.5 mi-Stadium on right &Parking on Left
+ Stadium fun fact: In Sept. 1985, Memorial Stadium hosted the first Farm-Aid Concert.
Don’t miss
It might be easy to miss just walking by, but if you want to enjoy a meal where the locals do, just look for the small Burgers & Beer neon sign marking the entrance to Farren’s Pub. It’s hidden underneath Nitaya Thai restaurant, but this hidden gem has been on many Best Burger and Best College Joint lists.
+ Famous Alumni: Jesse Jackson, Hugh Hefner, Roger Ebert, Andy Richter, Dick Butkus
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Fat City Bar & Grill, at 505 S Chesnut Street
IU v. Purdue (Week 12)
Nov. 25, Time TBA
Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette
850 Steven Beering Drive
Capacity: 57,236
Series
Purdue leads, 72-41-6
Last meeting: Indiana, 26-24, 2016
Purdue University
West Lafayette, Ind.
Nickname: Boilermakers
Enrollment: 40,451
2016 Record: 3-9 (1-8)
Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (First year at Purdue)
Overall coaching record: 40-30
Conference: Big Ten
Colors: Black & Old Gold
Directions from Bloomington
SR 37 North toward Indianapolis, to I-465 West
I-465 West to I-65 North
I-65 North to Exit 175 (IN 25)
Left at end of ramp onto IN 25/Schuyler Ave
Schuyler Ave to Sagamore Pkwy N
Turn Right on Sagamor Pkwy N
Follow Sagamore aprox two miles & Turn Left onto Yeager Rd
Follow Yeager Rd & turn left onto Northwestern Ave/US 231 South
Follow Northwestern Ave aprox half mile & turn right on Cherry Ln
Stadium & Parking on Left
+ Stadium fun facts: The first game at Ross-Ade Stadium was played on November 22, 1924.
Don’t miss
If you’re in West Lafayette, check out the Triple XXX restaurant. It’s a Purdue staple, with outrageous burgers, specials like the Drew Brees Breakfast, and their own Triple XXX root beer.
Triple XXX
2 N. Salisbury
West Lafayette, IN
+ Famous Alumni: Herman Cain, Drew Brees, Jim Gaffigan. Ted Allen, Orville Redenbacher
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at the Neon Cactus at 360 Brown Street
