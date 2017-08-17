Large crowd gathers for candlelight vigil in honor of Charlottesville victims

A large crowd in a western Kentucky town gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This is one of the many vigils held across the country this week.

Over 100 people gathered in front of the old Hopkins County Courthouse to honor the victims in Charlottesville, Virginia.

People of all ages, religions, and backgrounds stood together as one under Madisonville's evening sky.

Some carried a lit candle. Others held handmade signs but all with open ears.

The deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend that killed one and wounded 19 others has ignited millions all over the country to stand up for what they believe in including Western Kentucky.

