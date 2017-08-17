Henderson Planning Commission denies rezoning request for golf course

We have new information on the future of the former Players Club of Henderson golf course.

We learned the Henderson Planning Commission has denied Corman-McQueen's rezoning requests for the Wolf Hills neighborhood.

We're told the Commission will read its recommendation to the city during the September 5 meeting.

Corman-McQueen wanted to convert the 18 hole course to a 9 hole layout or a sod farm.

Neighbors were concerned about property values.

