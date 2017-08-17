YouTube TV now available in Louisville

YouTube TV is now available in Louisville. (Source: YouTube)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are now 14 more television markets in the country where residents can subscribe to Youtube TV, and the Louisville area is one of them.

The online streaming service offers many of the channels traditionally available on cable, such as ESPN, AMC and FX.

It also offers local TV stations, including WAVE 3 News.

Up to six devices can share one account, each one with its own cloud-based DVR.

Service starts at $35 a month. For more information go to tv.youtube.com.

