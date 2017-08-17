Accused officer failed evaluation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six women have now told an attorney that LMPD Officer Pablo Cano sexually assaulted them. Three of the women have filed lawsuits.

"I believed the first woman," attorney Shannon Fauver told WAVE 3 News. "I didn't have any doubt that when she was talking to me she was telling the truth."

Fauver is suing the department on behalf of three alleged victims.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"I think he was a bad hire for the city," she said.

After the allegations surfaced, we started digging.

Cano's application to LMPD shows he was a server in one of South Florida's ritziest hotels, the Fountainbleu. He also claims he was licensed as a personal crisis management trainer.

We also got his recruitment records with LMPD. At first, there were no major concerns. He passed his midway evaluation. But then came the final evaluation in January 2016, which he failed.

His training officer stated on the documents that he was not ready to "go solo."

The reasons listed included showing bad judgment during a possible shooting, and making unsafe moves during a home invasion. The document also states he let two people walk away while checking them for warrants. One of them was wanted.

He was then assigned to more training and finally passed in April of 2016, two months before the women claim they were sexually assaulted by Cano.

Fauver says the women have never spoken to each other but their stories all sound eerily similar.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Sources: Teacher brought loaded gun to NKY school

+ Suspected skimmer caught after LMPD detective's card is stolen

+ Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride comes to Louisville

"They may have opened themselves up to his behavior more because they thought he was safe," she said. "I mean, he's a police officer. He's supposed to be safe."

We also found out that on June 9, around 8 a.m., Cano went missing during roll call. He didn't answer numerous transmissions from the department or phone calls, according to records, prompting officers to search for him and make sure he was alive.

That led to a talk with his sergeant.

We did reach out to Cano's attorney, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.