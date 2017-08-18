Eclipse concerns cause school district to cancel classes

JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) - A school district in Ohio has canceled classes on Monday over concerns about students damaging their eyes while looking at the solar eclipse.
The superintendent of Jefferson Area Local Schools said Thursday that the eclipse could pose a risk to students who view it even inadvertently while at school or on the bus ride home.
The day will be used as a service day for faculty and staff.
Jefferson is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland. The area will see a partial solar eclipse from about 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
