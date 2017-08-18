Video captures thieves breaking into mini market

Surveillance photo of one of the suspects. (Source: Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance photo of the suspects. (Source: Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two men were caught on camera breaking into a mini market.

The two suspects broke into Coopers Corner Mini Market, located at State Road 62 and Decker’s Lane, on Aug. 14, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said numerous items were stolen from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 280-CCSO or email tips@clarkcosheriff.com.

