Henderson man accused of backing into police car, hurting officer

A man is in the Henderson County Jail after police say he rammed his car into a police cruiser and hurt an officer.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Henderson Police and state drug enforcement detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation on Highway 41 in downtown Henderson.

They found 31-year-old Jonathan O'Nan, who detectives say had outstanding warrants against him.

When detectives approached him, they say O'Nan backed up into one of their vehicles and hurt a detective who was getting out of the car.

O'Nan is facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

