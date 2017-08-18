Henderson man accused of backing into police car, hurting office - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man accused of backing into police car, hurting officer

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Jonathan O'Nan (Source: Henderson Co. Jail) Jonathan O'Nan (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A man is in the Henderson County Jail after police say he rammed his car into a police cruiser and hurt an officer. 

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.  

Henderson Police and state drug enforcement detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation on Highway 41 in downtown Henderson. 

They found 31-year-old Jonathan O'Nan, who detectives say had outstanding warrants against him. 

When detectives approached him, they say O'Nan backed up into one of their vehicles and hurt a detective who was getting out of the car. 

O'Nan is facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. 

