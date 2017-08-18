Crash stalls NB I-71/75 before Brent Spence - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash stalls NB I-71/75 before Brent Spence

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW FOX19 NOW
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Watch for delays on your morning commute into downtown Cincinnati from Northern Kentucky.

A crash is blocking one of the two lanes open on northbound Interstate 71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge.

Drive times have jumped to over an hour.

No injuries were reported in the crash, described by one Kenton County dispatcher as a "fender bender."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly