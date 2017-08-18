Crash stalls NB I-71/75 before Brent Spence

Watch for delays on your morning commute into downtown Cincinnati from Northern Kentucky.

A crash is blocking one of the two lanes open on northbound Interstate 71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge.

Drive times have jumped to over an hour.

No injuries were reported in the crash, described by one Kenton County dispatcher as a "fender bender."

Crash NB I-71/75 before Brent Spence has traffic at standstill. Cars barely squeezing by in 1 lane, the left one@CincyTraffic19 pic.twitter.com/lWbhEE52Eb — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) August 18, 2017

They just moved acc. NB 71/75 at the Brent Spence over on the right shoulder; damage is done; delays from Dixie pic.twitter.com/TNuExqmanN — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) August 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.