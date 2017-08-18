Hickman, KY officer arrested on warrant for failure to appear

A Hickman, Kentucky officer was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, August 17.

According to Kentucky State Police, the warrant was issued in McCracken County on Aug. 10 for James Blakney.

The original charges related to the warrant were filed by Paducah Police Department in February 2017 and included third degree forgery and impersonating a peace officer.

According to KSP, at the time of the original offenses, Blakney was not employed as a police officer. At the time of his arrest on Aug. 17, he was employed as a police officer for the city of Hickman.

Blakney was taken into custody in Mayfield at around 1 p.m. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

