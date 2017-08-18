The Kentuckiana Heart Walk returns Sept. 23

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Join WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan and the American Heart Association on Sept. 23 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park for one of the biggest walks in WAVE Country, the Kentuckiana Heart Walk.

It's a fun and non-competitive one- or three-mile walk to promote walking as a part of a healthy lifestyle and to raise funds to support cardiovascular research and educational programs for the Kentuckiana area.

The Heart Walk is the signature fundraising event for the American Heart Association, The goal is to raise money toward the AHA mission -- to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Heart Disease and Stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in the nation.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.

Shannon has a personal connection to this walk, as one of her sons was born with a congenital heart defect and had open-heart surgery as a baby. She believes in the mission of the Kentuckiana Heart Walk and the funds raised.

"That money is staying here in our community to make a difference right here in WAVE Country," she said.

Click here to find out more information and to register.

