LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local Sunday afternoon tradition is moving to a Saturday morning this year.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk has been scheduled for Oct. 28 at Waterfront Park. Registration opens at 7 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. It is one of the most popular and emotional events in WAVE Country.

Making Strides is a walk to help save lives, celebrate survivors and honor loved ones lost. With every dollar raised, the American Cancer Society is able to make a bigger impact by helping conduct innovative research, promote early detection and simply provide a hand to hold. Organizers encourage participants to form teams and raise money well ahead of the walk. The fundraising goal for 2017 is $665,000.

WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee and meteorologist Ryan Hoke, both of whom have personal connections to breast cancer, will emcee the event as they did in 2016.

Click here for more information on the event and to register, or call 502-996-4528.

