'High-grade' pot found during narcotics raid

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several pounds of high-grade marijuana was found after a search warrant was served at a home in Prospect.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Phillip Coleman Daulton, 46, and Hannah Hope Tweedy, 42, were arrested at 5 p.m. Thursday at their home.

Arrest reports for the couple say an estimated eight pounds of marijuana was recovered by Louisville Metro police detectives. Police also found a digital scale with marijuana residue on it.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Video captures thieves breaking into mini market

+ Accused officer failed evaluation

+ Suspected skimmer caught after detective's card is cloned

Daulton and Tweedy are each charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.