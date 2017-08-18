'High-grade' pot found during narcotics raid - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'High-grade' pot found during narcotics raid

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Phillip Coleman Daulton (Source: LMDC) Phillip Coleman Daulton (Source: LMDC)
Hannah Hope Tweedy (Source: LMDC) Hannah Hope Tweedy (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several pounds of high-grade marijuana was found after a search warrant was served at a home in Prospect.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

Phillip Coleman Daulton, 46, and Hannah Hope Tweedy, 42, were arrested at 5 p.m. Thursday at their home.

Arrest reports for the couple say an estimated eight pounds of marijuana was recovered by Louisville Metro police detectives. Police also found a digital scale with marijuana residue on it.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Video captures thieves breaking into mini market
Accused officer failed evaluation
Suspected skimmer caught after detective's card is cloned

Daulton and Tweedy are each charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly