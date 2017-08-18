String of e-cig store burglaries under investigation

Both store owners believe it was the same hooded suspect who targeted the stores. (Source: Leblanc's, Derb-E Cigs)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisville e-cig shops have been broken into in the past three days. The owners of the stores said they believe the break-ins are connected and are offering a reward.

The first store was hit on Wednesday in Middletown. On Thursday, another store was burglarized on Outer Loop.

Early Friday morning a store was burglarized on Poplar Level Road. The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is too early to say they are connected.

In all three cases surveillance video captures a suspect in a hoodie break into the businesses and head straight to the cash register, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“What's most frustrating is the lack of peace of mind,” Troy LeBlanc, owner of Derb-E Cig shops, said.

A security camera captured a hooded suspect break into two of his stores. The hooded suspect was only inside for 45 seconds at the Poplar Level Road location.

On Wednesday, LeBlanc watched a similar video from a location in Middletown.

“Now that it has happened twice you don't know," Leblanc said. "Is it going to happen tomorrow? Is it going to happen the next day?”

In Middletown, LeBlanc said he experienced $3,500 in losses and damages and $1,500 at the Poplar Level location.

“He gets nothing out of it," Ryan Burkhead, CEO of Vapor Lab, said. "Two empty cash registers and in turn I have a head ache on my hands."

Early Thursday, Burkhead watched surveillance video of a suspect in a hoodie go straight for an empty cash register at his store on Outer Loop. In Burkhead's case, only $30 of products were stolen. He estimated about $2,800 in damages were done.

“I think there is a false perception that vape shops are cash heavy,” Burkhead said.

LeBlanc said he wants to squash the perception and thinks vapor shops are a desirable target because of the size of the product sold.

“Our products are very small and easily transportable,” LeBlanc said.

Both shop owners said they believe the suspect in the videos is the same person, and they want to stop him.

“We want vape stores to stay safe,” LeBlanc said. “We don't want people broken into and then they lose their livelihood.”

LeBlanc is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the burglaries.

