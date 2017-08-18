Day of Darkness: Live view now available from Hopkinsville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Day of Darkness: Live view now available from Hopkinsville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Hopkinsville will be one of the best places to see the solar eclipse on Monday. 

One of the highest points in Hopkinsville is the elevator building.

The view from there is now live, compliments of Solutions Technology Group. 

Jackie Monroe spent some time there. She'll have that story tonight on 14 News at 6. 

