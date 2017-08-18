Behind the scenes at TSA: Where your bags go after check-in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The busy summer travel season is winding down, but the Transportation Security Administration isn't slowing down. For the very first time, the Louisville International Airport gives us an inside look at where bags go after they're checked in.



Most of the security checks happen without anyone ever touching the bags. In the event the machine flags a suspicious object, a TSA officer will examine the bag on a screen, looking at a 3-dimensional image to check the object's density. If it's still suspicious, it's then sent down to an officer to open up for a hands on search.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ The Kentuckiana Heart Walk returns Sept. 23

+ Five Questions on the Kentucky State Fair

+ YouTube TV now available in Louisville

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that TSA takes things out of the bags," said Matt Howell, TSA regional spokesman. "The truth is, we only have to go into a very small percentage of the bags to clear threats. The technology allows us to clear most bags without us even having to put our hands on them,"



A notice of inspection is then placed in the bag. A substantiated threat at SDF hasn't been proven in more than 10 years, accord to the airport.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.