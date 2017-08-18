Home incarceration check results in arrests on drugs and weapons charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A check by Louisville Metro Corrections on an inmate in the Home Incarceration Program led to the discovery of drugs and guns.

Corrections officers and Louisville Metro Police went to a home in the 100 block of Lenoak Drive in Kenwood Hill neighborhood. Detectives found two handguns and a shotgun, along with cocaine and a large amount of marijuana.

Officers took the occupants of the home, Brent Thomas Chesher, 37, and Latina Ann Dolan, 24, into custody. Both are charged with possession of controlled substances (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dolan, who was on home incarceration, is facing additional charges for being a felon in possession of a handgun.

