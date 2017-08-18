Fatal crash under investigation in Corydon

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Corydon.

The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 135 and Federal Drive, according to Harrison County dispatchers.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.