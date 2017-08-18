Ordinance banned e-cigs, hookahs starts Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Smoking electronic cigarettes and hookahs will no longer be permitted inside public places and worksites in Louisville.

The Smoke-Free Ordinance will go into effect on Aug. 21.

The Metro Council expanded the ordinance to include e-cigarettes and hookahs on May 11. The ordinance also states people cannot smoke within 15 feet of a public building entrance.

There are two exemptions to the ordinance. E-cigarettes will be permitted to be used in retail shops where 85 percent of the revenue is derived from e-cigarette smoking devices, accessories and products.

Hookah lounges that were already in business prior to May 1.

Establishments that violate the Smoke Free Ordinance are subject to the following fines within a one-year period:



• 1st violation – no less than $50 and no more than $100

• 2nd violation – no less than $150 and no more than $250

• 3rd violation and each additional violation – no less than $350 and no more than $500



For more information, click here.

