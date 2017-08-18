Ordinance banned e-cigs, hookahs starts Monday

Mykeya Pruitt, 22, was arrested in the early hours of August 12, accused of shooting Ahmed Rahman, 27, in the head in the 2400 block of McKindree Court.More >>
Mykeya Pruitt, 22, was arrested in the early hours of August 12, accused of shooting Ahmed Rahman, 27, in the head in the 2400 block of McKindree Court.More >>
Check out which schools have an eclipse plan.More >>
Check out which schools have an eclipse plan.More >>
The busy summer travel season is winding down, but the Transportation Security Administration isn't slowing down. For the very first time, the Louisville International Airport gives us an inside look at where bags go after they're checked in.
The busy summer travel season is winding down, but the Transportation Security Administration isn't slowing down. For the very first time, the Louisville International Airport gives us an inside look at where bags go after they're checked in.
The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 135 and Federal Drive, according to Harrison County dispatchers.More >>
The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 135 and Federal Drive, according to Harrison County dispatchers.More >>
The arrests happened after Louisville Metro corrections officers and Louisville Metro Police went to a home in the 100 block of Lenoak Drive in Kenwood Hill neighborhood.More >>
The arrests happened after Louisville Metro corrections officers and Louisville Metro Police went to a home in the 100 block of Lenoak Drive in Kenwood Hill neighborhood.More >>