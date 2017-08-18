Europe takes early 1-point lead vs US at Solheim Cup

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). U.S. captain Juli Inkster, center, holds the Solheim Cup as she stands with assistant captains Pat Hurst, left, Wendy Ward and Nancy Lopez, right, before leading their team to the stage during the opening ceremony for the...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A young fan waits for an autograph during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Europe's Charley Hull, of England, hits to the practice green before her foursome match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Danielle Kang of the United States, walks to the practice green before her foursome match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

By LUKE MEREDITHAP Sports Writer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Europe took a 2 ½ - 1 ½ lead over the U.S. on Friday after foursome play at the Solheim Cup.

European star Anna Nordqvist and England's Georgia Hall won their match by three holes. Karine Icher teamed with Catriona Matthew to beat their American counterparts by a hole.

Solheim rookie Danielle Kang of the U.S. sunk a birdie putt on No. 18 to give her duo a one-hole victory. The American tandem of Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr birdied their final two holes to halve their match with Mel Reid and Charley Hull.

Opening day play will wrap up with four four-ball matchups at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

