TDFN Week 2 Scores

Friday's Results
Kentucky High School Football
Taylor Co: 32 F
Adair Co: 6
Meade Co: 48 F
Anderson Co: 0
Shelby Co: 48 F
Atherton: 23
Male: 35 F
Ballard: 14
Glasgow: 47 F
Bardstown: 9
Eminence: 58 F
Berea: 0
Washington Co: 29 OT
Bethlehem: 22
PRP: 35 F
Bowling Green: 21
Grayson Co: 14 F
Breckinridge Co: 6
Spencer Co: 13 F
Bullitt Central: 38
Central Hardin: 44 F
Bullitt East: 10
DeSales: 28 F
Butler: 27
Highlands: 27 OT
Campbell Co: 20
Casey Co: 50 F
Campbellsville: 18
Green Co: 53 F
Caverna: 13
South Oldham: 33 F
Doss: 14
Fern Creek: 14 F
DuPont Manual: 10
Todd Co Central: 26 F
Fort Knox: 6
Carroll Co: 41 F
Henry Co: 24
Jeffersontown: 7 F
Iroquois 6
Collins: 54 F
Moore: 14
Thomas Nelson: 37 F
Nelson Co: 13
North Hardin: 28 F
John Hardin: 14
Oldham Co: 35 F
North Oldham: 24
LaRue Co: 20 F
Russell Co: 7
Holy Cross: 36 F
Valley: 6
KCD: 21 F
Walton-Verona: 20
Trinity: 42 F
Warren Central (Indy): 41
Central: 13 F
Western: 12
Trimble Co: 53 F
Shawnee: 18
Indiana High School Football
Brownstown Central: 43 F
Charlestown: 14
Eastern (Pekin): 56 F
Clarksville: 21
Columbus North: 34 F
Columbus East: 17
Paoli: 32 F
Corydon Central: 0
West Washington: 32 F
Crawford Co: 14
Jennings Co: 42 F
Greensburg: 29
Castle: 56 F
New Albany: 49
Floyd Central: 62 F
Providence: 19
Silver Creek: 21 F
Salem: 0
North Harrison: 47 F
Scottsburg: 7
Jeffersonville: 48 F
Seymour: 37
Mitchell: 50 F
Springs Valley: 22
Bedford North Lawrence: 44 F
Terre Haute South: 41
