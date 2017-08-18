TDFN Week 2 Scores - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TDFN Week 2 Scores

Friday's Results

Kentucky High School Football

Taylor Co: 32 F
Adair Co: 6

Meade Co: 48 F
Anderson Co: 0

Shelby Co: 48 F
Atherton: 23

Male: 35 F
Ballard: 14

Glasgow: 47 F
Bardstown: 9

Eminence: 58 F
Berea: 0

Washington Co: 29 OT
Bethlehem: 22

PRP: 35 F
Bowling Green: 21

Grayson Co: 14 F
Breckinridge Co: 6

Spencer Co: 13 F
Bullitt Central: 38

Central Hardin: 44 F
Bullitt East: 10

DeSales: 28 F 
Butler: 27

Highlands: 27 OT
Campbell Co: 20

Casey Co: 50 F
Campbellsville: 18

Green Co: 53 F
Caverna: 13

South Oldham: 33 F
Doss: 14

Fern Creek: 14 F
DuPont Manual: 10

Todd Co Central: 26 F
Fort Knox: 6

Carroll Co: 41 F
Henry Co: 24

Jeffersontown: 7 F
Iroquois 6

Collins: 54 F
Moore: 14

Thomas Nelson: 37 F
Nelson Co: 13

North Hardin: 28 F
John Hardin: 14

Oldham Co: 35 F
North Oldham: 24

LaRue Co: 20 F
Russell Co: 7

Holy Cross: 36 F
Valley: 6

KCD: 21 F
Walton-Verona: 20

Trinity: 42 F
Warren Central (Indy): 41

Central: 13 F
Western: 12

Trimble Co: 53 F
Shawnee: 18

Indiana High School Football

Brownstown Central: 43 F
Charlestown: 14

Eastern (Pekin): 56 F
Clarksville: 21

Columbus North: 34 F
Columbus East: 17

Paoli: 32 F
Corydon Central: 0

West Washington: 32 F
Crawford Co: 14

Jennings Co: 42 F
Greensburg: 29

Castle: 56 F
New Albany: 49

Floyd Central: 62 F
Providence: 19

Silver Creek: 21 F
Salem: 0

North Harrison: 47 F
Scottsburg: 7

Jeffersonville: 48 F
Seymour: 37

Mitchell: 50 F
Springs Valley: 22

Bedford North Lawrence: 44 F
Terre Haute South: 41

