Grand jury indicts Louisville woman following deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been indicted on multiple charges in connection to a shooting death in the California neighborhood.

Mykeya Pruitt, 22, was arrested in the early hours of August 12, accused of shooting Ahmed Rahman, 27, in the head in the 2400 block of McKindree Court.

Police said Pruitt admitted to shooting Rahman and removing her clothing to conceal evidence.

Rahman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but later died. Neither Pruitt nor Rahman lived in the area, according to LMPD.

On Thursday, Pruitt was indicted by a grand jury for murder and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Pruitt is expected back in court on August 21.

