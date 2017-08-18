Fischer invites community to weigh in on review of public art

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday his plan to evaluate any local art or monuments that could be seen as honoring bigotry, racism, slavery.

The Commission on Public Art will meet on September 6 to identify any works which warrant further discussion or evaluation. The public will be allowed to speak at that meeting.

After the September meeting, and COPA’s identification process, the city will schedule and lead a series of education and public engagement sessions to gather further input from community members.

A database of Louisville's public art can be found here.

“We need to discuss and interpret our history from multiple perspectives and from different viewpoints to broaden our community’s collective conscience and depth of understanding of our history and our varying viewpoints,” Fischer said. “I look forward to the review and the community dialogue that will follow, and I want to thank members of the Commission on Public Art for their commitment and expertise in identifying the objects for discussion as we begin this valuable conversation for our city.”

Community members can weigh in at this link, on social media, or by physically writing a letter to Commission on Public Art, 444 S. 5th Street, Suite 600, Louisville, KY 40202.

