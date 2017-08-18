UofL physics students sell possibly faulty eclipse glasses

The UofL Society of Physics Students sold solar eclipse glasses, which UofL now says may be faulty. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL Society of Physics Students sold solar eclipse glasses, which UofL now says may be faulty.

According to a release, UofL cannot guarantee some of the glasses sold meet safety standards, and the company supplying the glasses was not on the list of companies cited by the American Astronomical Society.

The glasses in question were purchased from the SPS, and feature an American flag design.

The University warned these glasses may not effectively protect eyes.

Refunds can be obtained by calling the SPS at 502-296-2378.

