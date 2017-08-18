Businesses pumping out eclipse related merchandise ahead of event

T-shirts, travel mugs, you name it. The total solar eclipse may be branded on it.

Krista McEnany was back in Hopkinsville Friday with the new eclipse product you'll want to get your hands on.

All kinds of eclipse related merchandise are being pumped out across the country and some of them are very unique.

Dave Russell of the Glass Moustache is making etched glasses with the Hopkinsville Solar eclipse logo. Dave is a retired systems engineer. An occupation he says is far from art but he likes to give new things a try.

He came up with the idea for the glasses just last year.

"I was reading the newspaper and saw a picture of the logo and I'm like, 'that's really cool. I wonder if I can put that on glass,'" Russell said.

And it's safe to say, it has been a success.

"You're starting to see the whole thing happens," Russell said. "I do a stencil, and each glass gets its own stencil. I seal it down, make sure there are no air bubbles and then I paint it with acid. And that etches the surface of the glass."

But things don't always go as planned.

"The most frustrating part is, sometimes you get a bubble or you don't quite get it all the way down on an edge or something," Russell said. "But you don't know until you do the final wash on the glass. And it's like...(sighs)."

But he just keeps at it.

"Being retired, I have the time to do it," Russell said. "Well, I don't know how I ever found time to work but I just have a great time doing it."

You can find Dave's glasses at Griffin Studios along 6th St. in Hopkinsville.

