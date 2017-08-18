Henderson B&B booked up for solar eclipse

Lots of western Kentucky could use some extra space for eclipse travelers, and one bed and breakfast in Henderson is sold out.

L&N Bed and Breakfast has a dozen rooms in a Victorian style house. Co-owner Nibby Priest says it's normal to have a full house during big events, so she isn't surprised by the popularity for eclipse tourists.

"Definitely the eclipse is making a difference in tourism," Priest said.

L&N has been in business for the past 24 years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.