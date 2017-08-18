Police search for park vandals

Those with information on the vandalism are asked to call police. (Source: City of Campbellsville/Facebook)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police put a call out to find the people responsible for thousands of dollars of damage at a Campbellsville Park.

It happened at Miller Park on Aug. 3.

The city shared pictures of the vandalism on their Facebook page. A restroom was literally torn apart and a playground was covered in spray paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbellsville Police PRIDE Line at 270-469-7743.

Those responsible will be charged with criminal mischief.

