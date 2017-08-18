Madisonville kicks off Solar Madness festival

Justices listened to oral arguments from both sides Friday regarding Governor Bevin's order that wiped out and recreated the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.More >>
Justices listened to oral arguments from both sides Friday regarding Governor Bevin's order that wiped out and recreated the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.More >>
Police said Deontae Yarnell, 24, chased down and fatally shot a man who broke into his home on Halsey Court.More >>
Police said Deontae Yarnell, 24, chased down and fatally shot a man who broke into his home on Halsey Court.More >>
It promises to be an exciting weekend of racing, entertainment and fun on the Ohio River.More >>
It promises to be an exciting weekend of racing, entertainment and fun on the Ohio River.More >>
The first store was hit on Wednesday in Middletown. On Thursday, another store was burglarized on Outer Loop.More >>
The first store was hit on Wednesday in Middletown. On Thursday, another store was burglarized on Outer Loop.More >>
Many are scrambling to find solar eclipse glasses before the big event on Monday.More >>
Many are scrambling to find solar eclipse glasses before the big event on Monday.More >>