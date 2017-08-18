Interim President named at Baptist Health Paducah after president resigned

An Interim President has been named at Baptist Health Paducah after the resignation of William A. Brown.

Chris Roty, the current president of Baptist Health La Grange, will serve as interim president.

“Chris Roty is an outstanding leader, with a strong history of community involvement, physician engagement and recognitions for the hospitals he has served, and a breadth of knowledge from service development to technological solutions,” said Diane Dalton Evans, Baptist Health Paducah Board chair. “His knowledge and experience will be an asset to Baptist Health Paducah, which offers many of the same services he has led in the past.”

Brown submitted his resignation on Friday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. He began his tenure at Baptist Health Paducah in 2013.

"We want to thank Bill Brown for his leadership and community involvement over the past four years," said Baptist Health Paducah Board of Directors Chairman Diane Evans.

Roty, 53, began his career with Baptist Health in 1994.

He will begin his new position on Monday, Aug. 28.

The search for a permanent successor at Baptist Health Paducah is underway.

