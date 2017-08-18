Kentucky man wins $1,000 a day for life

David Jordan (left) is the second Kentucky resident to win Lucky For Life. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky man woke up a lot richer Friday morning thanks to the lottery's Lucky for Life game.

David Jordan came to Louisville to claim his prize.

He bought the winning ticket in Garrison, Kentucky.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 31, 36, 37, with a lucky ball of 9.

Jordan now gets $1,000 a day for the rest of his life.

"I've been playing it for a while and I thought, 'One day, I'm going to hit that,'" Jordan said. "I was real nervous. I was shaky. I called my daughter in Texas. I was just overwhelmed, ya know. I still can't believe it!"

Jordan is the second Kentucky resident to win Lucky For Life.

