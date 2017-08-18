Hunt intensifies for last minute eclipse glasses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Many are scrambling to find solar eclipse glasses before the big event on Monday.

"Well I don't think I'll be around for the next one so I would love to see it and I guess I have to make sure I have the right glasses they've told me," Peggy Lopez, who was shopping at Kroger, said.

But it could be harder than one might think. Major retailers with thousands in stock are suddenly sold out.

"Yea I can't find any glasses," Matthew Cleaver said. "Kroger ran out, and I just went to Learning Express and they sold out also. They had a bunch for sale and we thought 'oh they'll be here,' they're not."

"The solar eclipse glasses have been such a hit in our stores, our customers have gone nuts," Kroger spokesperson Erin Gr ant said. "We've sold one hundred and seventeen thousand in three weeks."

The demand is even higher, as some discovered their own glasses were faulty, or without the proper ISO certification.

"We were not anticipating the sheer amount of people that would call the stores asking for them, driving around the different locations and trying to hunt them down," Grant said.

In Jeffersonville, the Public Library had 200 pairs to give away this week, but hundreds more people showed up.

"It was really overwhelming," said library Youth Services Manager Lori Morgan. "Because we planned for 50. They all we're out in the first half hour."

The library's collection of eclipse books are all checked out too.

Several booths, including the WAVE 3 booth will be giving them away at the Kentucky State Fair until supplies last.

