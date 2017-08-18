Classroom activities at Madisonville North Hopkins HS orbit around solar eclipse

The path of totality passes right through Madisonville, and teachers are tapping into the excitement in the classroom.

Madisonville North Hopkins High School Teacher Darrick Baird says, "It's not something that we ever spend this much time on."

It's a learning opportunity both in and outside of the classroom. Monday's total solar eclipse is giving Madisonville North Hopkins High School teachers the chance to make learning more hands on. Baird planned activities to teach his students about the facts and myths about the solar eclipse.

"One of the cool things about the eclipse is that when it hits first it will hit in Oregon, and that will be moving very, very quickly. It will be moving faster when it starts in Oregon, but when it gets to Kentucky, it's actually going to slow down. So its speeds are going to be the slowest in Kentucky, and that means that we're going to see it longer than almost anyone else in the country," says Baird

In Madisonville, the eclipse is expected to cause more than two minutes of total darkness. Schools gave each student a pair of glasses and discussed how to protect their eyes.

Madisonville North Hopkins High School Senior Jesse Verne says, "I can't see anything, so I think they're good."

Students won't be looking at the eclipse through those glasses at school.

Schools in Hopkins County are closed on Monday, but students will still be learning from home. They'll pick two activities from this list, and if they have any questions, their teachers will be on call.

"We have a bunch of choices we can do. We can take a selfie with it. We can write what we do like what it means to us, and stuff like that," says Madisonville North Hopkins High School Senior Cody Jervis.

Baird's telling his students what to expect during total darkness. He says temperatures will drop twenty degrees and the wind patterns may change.

We will be live in Madisonville Monday morning starting at 4:30 a.m. with your official Day of Darkness coverage.

