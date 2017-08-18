Men say they've set record for traversing Boston's subway

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - Two Boston-area residents say they've set the world record for travelling to every stop on the city's subway system in about 7 1/2 hours.
The Boston Globe reports Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox accomplished the feat on Friday in 7 hours, 29 minutes and 46 seconds. The men hope to get official recognition from Guinness World Records and are submitting photos, videos and other evidence.
DiLuzio says he came up with the plan and enlisted Cox, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation employee.
They started their journey around 5:30 a.m. at Cambridge's Alewife Station, which is the end of the Red Line. They ended at about 1 p.m. at Revere's Wonderland stop, at the end of the Blue Line. They were greeted there by friends, media and transit officials.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.More >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>