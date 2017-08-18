First ever Louisville Regatta Grand Prix begins

A racing team who came in for the regatta told WAVE 3 News they are ready to drive hard and push their boats as far as they can go. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Boat racing action comes to the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, as the inaugural Louisville Regatta Grand Prix takes off.

It promises to be an exciting weekend of racing, entertainment and fun on the river.

The events kicked off with open practice Friday afternoon.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

A racing team who came in for the regatta told WAVE 3 News they are ready to drive hard and push their boats as far as they can go.

"We'll do 0 to 100 (miles per hour) faster than most sports cars will do 0 to 60. And we'll pull 3, 4, 5 g-s in a corner," driver Carlos Mendana said excitedly. "It's basically Formula 1 on water."

Saturday is packed with events on the Louisville Waterfront including music and a late night foam party. The fun gets started at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Sunday events run from noon to 6:30 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Tickets range from $15 for a daily ticket to $55 for VIP. For a schedule and ticket information check out the official website.

All areas of the Ohio River west of the Big Four Bridge will be closed to boat traffic during the regatta.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.