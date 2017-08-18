Erik Jones wins 1st Cup pole in critical Bristol race

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) leads Jimmie Johnson (48) and Matt DeBenedetto (32) during practice for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup auto race, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Bristol, Tenn.

By JENNA FRYERAP Auto Racing Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Erik Jones has won the first Cup Series pole of his career with a quick run at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jones turned a lap at 128.082 mph around the high-banked bullring to take the top starting spot for Saturday night's race. Jones, a rookie who drives for Furniture Row Racing, bumped Kyle Larson from the pole.

Larson qualified second at 128.057 to continue his hot streak. He won Sunday at Michigan - where he beat Furniture Row teammates Jones and Martin Truex Jr. on the final restart for his third victory of the year.

Kasey Kahne qualified third and was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Matt Kenseth was fifth, followed by Truex and Denny Hamlin as Toyota drivers took four of the top seven spots.

