Louisville man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2015 shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jury has found a man guilty of reckless homicide following a shooting in August 2015.

Police said Deontae Yarnell, 24, chased down and fatally shot a man who broke into his home on Halsey Court.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Police: Man charged with murder for chasing, shooting home invasion suspect

He told police back in 2015 when he discovered two men had broken into his home, he fired at them several times as they fled the scene. Yarnell chased the men for approximately one block, according to his arrest report.

One of the men came to a fence and was trying to climb it when Yarnell shot at him again, Yarnell told police in 2015. He was found dead next to the fence.

The penalty phase for Yarnell begins on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.