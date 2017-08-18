Battle over UofL Board of Trustees heard in KY Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The battle between Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear was heard Friday by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Justices listened to oral arguments from both sides regarding Governor Bevin's order that wiped out and recreated the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Beshear argued the executive order went beyond Bevin's authority and landed the school on probation.

The Republican-led legislature later passed a law giving the governor the green light.

Bevin's attorney thinks that move will lead the court to dismiss the suit, but says he would settle for an outright win.

"I think the strength of the argument of what the governor did to begin with was proper and correct," Attorney Steve Pitt said. "And from my personal standpoint, I hope the Supreme Court decides the case on the merits."

"In the end a university needs to be able to make a decision about budget, courses, tenure, hiring and firing without the pressure of a governor being able to totally wipe out a board if he disagrees with that decision," Beshear fired back.

Bevin's attorney called Beshear's argument "poppycock."

Each side completed their oral arguments Friday. It may be several weeks before the Supreme Court makes a decision.

