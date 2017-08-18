IUS welcomes incoming students

She reviewed how to do the fists and blades to make the IU. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Many families have been dropping off their kids at college, and Friday it was time for the semester to begin at Indiana University Southeast.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke to the incoming students.

She is an Indiana University alum. Chancellor Ray Wallace invited her to speak.

Cogan reminded the students to follow their passion and also, at times, to put their cell phones away and enjoy the experience.

She also reviewed how to do the fists and blades to make the IU.

There are more than 1,300 incoming students at IUS between the ages of 17 to 70.

