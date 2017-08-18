IUS welcomes incoming students

Records were smashed at the Kentucky State Fair this year in the largest pumpkin and watermelon contests.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday his plan to evaluate any local art or monuments that could be seen as honoring bigotry, racism, slavery.
The UofL Society of Physics Students sold solar eclipse glasses, which UofL now says may be faulty.
WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan spoke to the incoming students.
Justices listened to oral arguments from both sides Friday regarding Governor Bevin's order that wiped out and recreated the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.
