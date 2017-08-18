Check out the state fair's record-setting pumpkin, watermelon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Records were smashed at the Kentucky State Fair this year in the largest pumpkin and watermelon contests.
The winning pumpkin tips the scales at 1,223 pounds.
Dwight Slone, of Prestonsburg, gets a prize of $1 per pound.
The watermelon contest was not as lucrative but still impressive.
Frank Mudd, of Flaherty, gets just $100 for his record breaking 295 pound watermelon.
This was his fourth win in a row.
