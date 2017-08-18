Check out the state fair's record-setting pumpkin, watermelon - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Check out the state fair's record-setting pumpkin, watermelon

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Dwight Slone, of Prestonsburg, stands proudly by his prize-winning pumpkin. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Dwight Slone, of Prestonsburg, stands proudly by his prize-winning pumpkin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Frank Mudd, of Flaherty, has won the largest watermelon contest four years in a row. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Frank Mudd, of Flaherty, has won the largest watermelon contest four years in a row. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Records were smashed at the Kentucky State Fair this year in the largest pumpkin and watermelon contests.

The winning pumpkin tips the scales at 1,223 pounds.

Dwight Slone, of Prestonsburg, gets a prize of $1 per pound.

The watermelon contest was not as lucrative but still impressive.

Frank Mudd, of Flaherty, gets just $100 for his record breaking 295 pound watermelon.

This was his fourth win in a row.

