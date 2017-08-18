Farmers show off record-setting pumpkin, watermelon

Frank Mudd, of Flaherty, has won the largest watermelon contest four years in a row. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Dwight Slone, of Prestonsburg, stands proudly by his prize-winning pumpkin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Records were smashed at the Kentucky State Fair this year in the largest pumpkin and watermelon contests.

The winning pumpkin tips the scales at 1,223 pounds.

Dwight Slone, of Prestonsburg, gets a prize of $1 per pound.

The watermelon contest was not as lucrative but still impressive.

Frank Mudd, of Flaherty, gets just $100 for his record breaking 295 pound watermelon.

This was his fourth win in a row.

