Clarksville police officer under investigation

A Clarksville Police Officer is under investigation after money was discovered missing from a little league's bank account. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Thousands of dollars disappeared from a little league team's bank account, and now a police officer is under investigation.

That officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Clarksville Police Chief.

Board members say the officer in question was the treasurer of the Clarksville Little Generals.

They say about $7,000 was missing from the league's account.

The league eventually got the money back from the officer, weeks after the discovery. But some parents and coaches told us they want to know where the money went, and why. So do police.

The coaches wanted to get new uniforms for both the girls cheerleading team and the football players. That had to be put on hold.

One of the league's board members told us when they asked the officer what happened to the money, the story kept changing. Parents went to police.

"You have to be accountable for your actions," Erin Bryson, a board member and cheer coach, said. "I mean, you have to be held responsible."

"For kids to have to learn this at a young age, and to have to hear parents and coaches and people they look up to, and things that happen, I mean it's devastating," she said.

Renee Sloan, another coach and parent of a cheerleader, says the drama has taken its toll on the children.

"I have girls crying at the meetings," Sloan said. "We've had girls crying at practice. I've had my own daughter crying at home."

While the investigation continues, there is a bit of good news to share.

The Clarksville Police Chief has offered to pay for the cheer team's uniforms. The cheer team will now use the money which was returned to help the football team.

